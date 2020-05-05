22nd Century gains $1.2 million federal PPP loan
22nd Century Group Inc. said in a regulatory filing Friday that it has received a U.S. Small Business Administration loan of $1.2 million through Bank of America Corp.
The Paycheck Protection Program loan has a 1% interest rate for a two-year period..
If 22nd Century maintains its workforce levels and spends at least 75% of the loan on payroll expenses, it can pursue the loan being forgiven after eight weeks.
Based in Williamsville, N.Y., 22nd Century opened cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville in 2014. Following a round of job cuts in January, the company has 51 of its 69 employees in Mocksville.
Insteel names new chief financial officer
Insteel Industries Inc. said Monday that it has hired Mark Carano as its next chief financial officer and treasurer, effective May 18.
Insteel said current chief financial officer Michael Gazmarian will remain with the company through July 31.
Carano joins Insteel from Big River Steel, where he served as chief financial officer.
Insteel said in a regulatory filing Carano will be paid an annual salary of $344,994. He will receive two lump-sum payments of $27,500 each.
Cook Out franchisee spends $325,000 on Lexington site
Plans for the first Cook Out restaurant in Lexington has taken a major step forward with the $325,000 purchase of an 0.4-acre site at 1700 Cotton Grove Road, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Cook Out-Cotton Grove Road Inc. of Thomasville. The seller is United Oil of the Carolinas Inc.The franchisee spent an additional $300,000 to buy an adjacent 0.7-acre site from LEXSF Inc. of Conover.
The plan is to build a 3,000-square-foot restaurant at the former gas station, which has been closed for several years. There are plans for indoor dining along with the traditional double drive-thru lanes.
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $49 million
The Brassfield Park Apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold to a New York residential real-estate group for $49 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is an affiliated of White Eagle Property Group LLC of Monsey, N.Y. The sellers are CCC Brassfield Park LLC and Tellico Brassfield LLC, both of Raleigh.
The apartment complex was built in 1996 and contains 336 units. The sale is one of the largest in the Triad in an apartment complex buying spree, mostly by out-of-state purchasers, over the past two years.
Loan-loss provision increase lowers Oak Ridge’s profit
An expected sharp increase in the loan-loss provision for Oak Ridge Financial Services Group contributed to an 83% decline in first-quarter net income to $172,000, the bank reported last week. The bank, based in Oak Ridge, placed $1.14 million into the provision, compared with removing $40,000 from the provision a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 7 cents down from 39 cents a year ago.Excluding the provision, Oak Ridge’s loan income essentially was unchanged at $3.97 million. Fee income rose 12% to $673,000.
The board of directors declared a 6-cent quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable June 2 to shareholders registered as of May 18.
