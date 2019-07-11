Bethany Medical Center affiliate buys medical site
Peters Development LLC, the real-estate arm of High Point-based Bethany Medical Center, has spent $1.19 million to buy the site of a medical provider at 410 College Road in Greensboro.
The seller is Alturgent LLC, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing. The current occupant of the 1.25-acre property is Friendly Urgent & Family Care.
Peters officials could not be immediately reached for comment on whether it planned to open a clinic at the site or serve as a landlord.
In June, Bethany confirmed it is expanding its presence in Forsyth County with a project that breathes new life into a stagnant Winston-Salem shopping center.
Peters spent $2.9 million on Nov. 19 to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway.
Richard Craver
Burlington facility set for August closing
A Guilford County fabrics company has filed a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department, saying it plans to close a production facility and eliminate 68 jobs by Aug. 15.
Decorative Fabrics of America LLC, based in Gibsonville, said it is closing its dyeing and finishing facility at 1305 Graham St. for its Burlington Manufacturing Services.
The company told Commerce that it “has exhausted all attempts to refinance its debt with banks and to make a profit at this facility. To save the remainder of the company’s operations, it is determined that this facility must be closed.”
ABB Inc. plans Mebane expansion
ABB Inc., a global leader in electrification products, robotics and industrial automation, said Wednesday it will expand its Mebane operations by adding 403 jobs and spending up to $39.9 million on capital investments.
ABB has its global headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and its U.S. headquarters in Cary.
It has operations in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees worldwide, including more than 3,000 in North Carolina — the most of any U.S. state.
The average salary for the new positions is projected to be $70,789. By comparison, the current average wage in Orange County is $46,112.
The company has been made eligible for up to $4.37 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Richard Craver
Goodyear gains state corporate grant funding
The N.C. Commerce Department said Wednesday that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has been awarded a $3 million Job Maintenance and Capital Development Fund grant to support the upgrade and addition of manufacturing equipment at its Fayetteville tire plant.
The grant will help Goodyear expand the facility and retain 2,000 North Carolina jobs. The company must make at least $180 million in capital improvements at the site in addition to retaining jobs. The plant is 50 years old.