In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Federal offices will be closed Thursday.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Wednesday-Friday.
  • Garbage collections: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday’s collections will be one day earlier. Friday’s collection will be Dec. 2.
  • Blue week recycling collections: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday’s collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday’s recycling collection will be Friday. Friday’s collection will be Saturday.
  • Yard waste-cart collections: Monday and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule. Wednesday’s collection will be Friday. Thursday’s collections will be Dec. 2. Collections week the week of Dec. 2 will be postponed one day.

Melissa Hall

