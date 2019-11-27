In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed today and Friday.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed today and Friday.
  • State offices will be closed today and Friday.
  • Federal offices will be closed today.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed today and Friday.
  • Garbage collections: Friday’s collection will be Monday.
  • Blue week recycling collections: Today’s collection will be Friday. Friday’s collection will be Saturday.
  • Yard waste-cart collections: Today’s collections will be Monday.

Melissa Hall

