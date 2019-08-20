Nine months from now — if all goes as planned — the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will open its doors for its first shows. Take a look at the construction progress.

Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has exceeded 13,000 season seat memberships for its inaugural 2020-21 Broadway season.

Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has exceeded 10,000 deposits of $100 each for reserved seats for the inaugural 2020-2021 Broadway season.

Partners in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts unveiled Thursday the Broadway shows that will be part of the inaugural season at the venue under construction in downtown Greensboro.

Justice Stephen Breyer, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and author Colson Whitehead also are on the 2019-20 schedule.

Council Insider

News and notes from Greensboro City Council's meeting Tuesday:

Approved 8-0 the sale of roughly $29 million in bonds to finance a long-planned parking deck at the southwest corner of Eugene and Bellemeade streets. The deck would serve several projects at the intersection including an office building and proposed hotel.

Approved a three-year contract for $2.35 million a year with Hilco Transport Inc. to continue handling municipal solid waste hauling services for the city.