YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 2: Masahiro Tanaka pitched six strong innings and Gio Urshela drove in two runs as New York beat Toronto. Tanaka (6-5) allowed two runs, four hits and struck out five.
RAYS 4, ORIOLES 1: Tampa Bay took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning before Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough, wrecking history in the making and taking some of the edge off a victory over Baltimore.
PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3: Maikel Franco homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Philadelphia a win over Washington. J.T. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies, who avoided a three-game sweep.
INDIANS 4, TWINS 3: Carlos Santana hit a solo home run that broke a seventh-inning tie as Cleveland avoided a sweep against AL Central-leading Minnesota.
METS 6, MARLINS 2: Robinson Cano homered for the second consecutive game to help lead New York over Miami. Cano finished 4 for 5 for his first four-hit game since May 7. Jacob deGrom (5-7) pitched five innings and allowed six hits and one run for the Mets.
TIGERS 12, ROYALS 8: Jeimer Candelario hit a bases-clearing double and Gordon Beckham added a two-run homer during a seven-run third inning, and Detroit took advantage of Kansas City’s late pitching switch.
GIANTS 8, BREWERS 3: Tyler Beede pitched effectively into the seventh inning, had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run as San Francisco beat Milwaukee. Brandon Belt homered for the Giants.
CUBS 8, PIRATES 3: Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs, and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep. Robel Garcia had a pair of doubles and Anthony Rizzo added two hits as Chicago improved to 32-16 at Wrigley Field.
CARDINALS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings, and St. Louis held on to beat Arizona. Wainwright (6-7) allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven as he improved 4-0 in day starts this season.
ANGELS 6, MARINERS 3: Rookie Matt Thaiss hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of Seattle.
ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 2: Chad Pinder scored from first base to lift Oakland past Chicago when shortstop Jose Rondon made a throwing error trying to start a double play in the ninth inning.
ASTROS 12, RANGERS 4: Justin Verlander followed a two-run first inning with five no-hit innings, and Jose Altuve hit Houston’s franchise-record ninth grand slam of the season as the Astros beat Texas.
BRAVES 4, PADRES 1: Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and All-Star rookie Mike Soroka struck out a career-high nine to win his 10th straight decision to help Atlanta complete a three-game sweep of San Diego.