NASCAR CUP SERIES
Talladega Superspeedway
GEICO 500
Monday
1. Ryan Blaney 12
2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20
3. Aric Almirola 15
4. Denny Hamlin 2
5. Erik Jones 18
6. Chris Buescher 21
7. Alex Bowman 8
8. John H. Nemechek 22
9. Kurt Busch 7
10. Kevin Harvick 5
11. William Byron 19
12. Ty Dillon 33
13. Jimmie Johnson 4
14. Bubba Wallace 24
15. Ryan Preece 31
16. Corey Lajoie 25
17. Joey Logano 9
18. Michael McDowell 26
19. Brad Keselowski 6
20. Tyler Reddick 16
21. Brendan Gaughan 39
22. Cole Custer 28
23. Martin Truex Jr. 1
24. Ryan Newman 14
25. Clint Bowyer 10
26. Matt Dibenedetto 23
27. Quin Houff 32
28. Daniel Suarez 37
29. Christopher Bell 35
30. Gray Gualding 29
31. BJ McLeod 30
32. Kyle Busch 3
33. Timmy Hill 38
34. Garrett Smithley 40
35. Brennan Poole 27
36. JJ Yeley 34
37. Joey Gase 36
38. Chase Elliott 11
39. Austin Dillon 17
40. Matt Kenseth 13
