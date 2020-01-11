Petr Panacek scored two goals in the Carolina Thunderbirds’ 3-0 win that completed a two-game sweep of the Mentor Ice Breakers on Saturday at the Fairgrounds Annex.
Carolina goalie Jacob Mullen stopped all 26 shots against him in his first game for the Thunderbirds since being acquired from the Battle Creek Rumble Bees.
Jiri Pargac opened the scoring for the Thunderbirds after a quiet first period.
Pargac scored the opening goal midway through the second period on assists from Konner Haas and George Holt.
The Thunderbirds poured on the shots in the second period, getting off 22 shots against the Ice Breakers.
That was their most productive period of the game.
The scoring cranked back up halfway through the final period, with Panacek scoring the first of his two goals on a Carolina power play, with assists coming from Jan Salak and Stanislav Vlasov.
It didn’t take much longer for Panacek to get his second goal of the game, scoring on another power play only four minutes later at the 13 minute mark.
His second goal of the night was assisted by Holt and Jo Osaka.
The Thunderbirds, who improved to 21-3 with their win, remain in first place by a wide margin in the Western Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Next up, the Thunderbirds will play host to the Delaware Thunder on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Winston-Salem.
