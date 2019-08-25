Wake Forest women blank App State in soccer
Wake Forest’s women’s soccer team beat Appalachian State 2-0 on Sunday at Spry Stadium.
Ashley Frank scored off an assist from Hayley Younginer in the 26th minute to make it 1-0. In the 87th minute, Ryanne Brown scored with an assist going to Hulda Amarsdottir.
Goalie Mac Charmichael made one save to get the win as the Mountaineers managed just two shots.
The Deacons improved to 2-0 and the Mountaineers fell to 0-2.
The Deacons will be back at Spry Stadium on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. game against Santa Clara.
Sato wins IndyCar race at World Wide Technology Raceway
MADISON, Ill. — Takuma Sato held off Ed Carpenter to win the IndyCar race Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Sato won by 0.399 seconds. Tony Kaanan was third, followed by Santino Ferrucci and Simon Pagenaud.
Sato’s second victory of the season comes on the heels of his highly scrutinized move on the first lap at Pocono last week that helped trigger a major accident.
“After the difficult circumstances and coming here ... the win is so big,” said Sato, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion. “We came back. Of course we had some luck.”
Redskins name Keenum as starting QB
Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins entered training camp in consideration for the Washington Redskins’ starting quarterback job.
Keenum won the job, with coach Jay Gruden saying Sunday the veteran would start Week 1 at the Philadelphia Eagles.
It’s not that Keenum dominated during his first offseason, training camp and preseason games with Washington. With McCoy’s lingering leg injury and Haskins adjusting to the NFL game, Keenum’s experience — and availability — won out.
“As it stands right now, we’ll start with Case at the opener and then Dwayne will get himself ready to play and we’ll go from there,” Gruden said after Washington’s first practice since Thursday’s 19-7 win at Atlanta.
Washington ended the 2018 season with its top two quarterbacks, and McCoy, sidelined with leg injuries. Before spending the 15th overall selection in April’s draft on Haskins, the strong-armed passer from Ohio State, the Redskins acquired Keenum from Denver in March in a low-risk trade involving late-round picks.
Undrafted in 2012, the same year Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III went 1-2, Keenum developed into a starter for four teams over his first seven seasons. The journeyman shined during Minnesota’s 2017 run to the NFC Championship game and started all 16 games for the Broncos last season.
Dolphins release safety McDonald
Veteran safety T.J. McDonald, who started 14 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, has been released.
McDonald, a six-year veteran with 75 career starts, was due to make $5 million this year. He spent two seasons with the Dolphins but fell behind safeties Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain on the depth chart this summer under new coach Brian Flores.
Last year McDonald ranked third on the team with 86 tackles and tied for second with three interceptions.