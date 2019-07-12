NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 0: Stephen Strasburg struck out six in six innings and Victor Robles hit a two-run single as Washington blanked Philadelphia.
Strasburg (11-4) allowed seven hits and walked one, continuing his dominance over the Phillies. He’s 13-2 against them, 6-0 in Philadelphia.
The second-place Nationals have won 16 of 20 and moved 1 ½ games ahead of the struggling Phillies, who are 14-22 since leading the NL East by 3 ½ games on May 29.
CUBS 4, PIRATES 3: Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning, and Chicago edged Pittsburgh in its first game after the All-Star break. Kris Bryant set up Heyward’s winning hit with a one-out walk off Jason Crick (3-5). The All-Star slugger advanced on Victor Caratini’s two-out walk and then hustled home from second on Heyward’s crisp opposite-field hit to left, sliding home just ahead of the tag attempt by catcher Elias Diaz.
RAYS 16, ORIOLES 4: Tampa Bay emerged from the All-Star break by scoring seven runs in the first inning, and the Rays got homers from Tommy Pham and Nate Lowe in a rout of error-prone Baltimore.Lowe led the Rays’ offensive onslaught with a career-high four hits and three RBIs, and Kevin Kiermaier had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Given all that offensive support, Yonny Chirinos (8-4) had an easy time earning his first victory in six starts, giving up two runs and four hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts.
YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 0: Domingo German cruised through six innings of three-hit ball, Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run double and New York kicked off the second half with a victory over Toronto.New York has won 17 of 21 and boasts the American League’s best record at 58-31.
MARLINS 8, METS 4: Garrett Cooper, Curtis Granderson and Brian Anderson all homered and drove in two runs to power Miami to a victory over New York. Miami’s Caleb Smith (5-4) pitched six innings, allowing two unearned runs and three hits. He struck out six.
TWINS 5, INDIANS 3:Minnesota slowed Cleveland’s charge in the AL Central as Jorge Polanco’s two-run double in the seventh inning rallied the Twins to a victory and ended the Indians’ six-game winning streak. Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver homered for surprising Minnesota.