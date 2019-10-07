MEADOWS — Stokes County emergency crews are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home on Sunday.
The Stokes County Fire Marshal’s Office announced Sunday night they were searching for Cheyenne Sizemore, who went missing from her home on South Stokes Road in the community of Meadow, situated in the southeast portion of Stokes County.
The unincorporated community, near Danbury, is located nearly 35 miles west of Reidsville.
On Monday, local rescue volunteers made their way to Meadows to help in the search for Sizemore.
Madison-Rockingham Rescue deployed a ground search team, as well as an UTV, to assist in search efforts.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sizemore is asked to call Stokes County Communications at 1-800-672-2851.
