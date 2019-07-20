Jonathan Stiever struck out nine across seven scoreless innings on Saturday, leading the Dash to a 3-0 victory against the Down East Wood Ducks at BB&T Ballpark.
Stiever (3-3) delivered his best outing since joining the Dash (13-17, 51-43). The right-hander allowed just two hits, and he put together a quality start for the sixth straight game.
Winston-Salem scored first against Down East starter Alex Eubanks (8-3) in the bottom of the fourth. With runners at the corners, Jameson Fisher hit a sacrifice fly, bringing home Steele Walker to make it 1-0.
The Dash added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth. Craig Dedelow drew a walk to lead off the inning. Then, Zach Remillard hit a ground ball that Wood Ducks third baseman Sherten Apostel dove for, but the ball ricocheted off his glove, allowing Dedelow to reach third and Remillard to reach second with an infield double.
Following Remillard’s double, Fisher ripped a double of his own into right-center field. The hit allowed both Remillard and Dedelow to score, extending the lead to 3-0.
In relief of Stiever, Luis Ledo pitched a three-up, three-down eighth inning while striking out two batters. Meanwhile, Jose Nin worked a scoreless ninth and earn the save.
The Dash continues its three-game series against the Wood Ducks today. Right-hander Kade McClure (2-1, 1.83 ERA) will start for Winston-Salem against right-hander Noah Bremer (1-0, 3.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 2 p.m.