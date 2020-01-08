Two armed men rob bank in Bermuda Run
BERMUDA RUN — Two armed men robbed the BB&T branch bank Wednesday in Bermuda Run, authorities said.
The incident took place at 3:30 p.m. at the bank at 150 Peachtree Lane, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said. The men, who wore masks and gloves, had a handgun and a shotgun and demanded money.
They left the scene in a white four-door car, which was last seen traveling on U.S. 158 toward Clemmons, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238 or through email at Sheriff@dcsonc.com.
John Hinton
Kernersville police looking for sweepstakes robbers
KERNERSVILLE — Town police are asking the public to help identify three men who robbed a sweepstakes business in Kernersville Tuesday morning.
Police say three men, at least one of whom was armed, entered Duck Stop Sweepstakes on North Main Street and demanded money. The men made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the business and patrons inside the business, police said.
Police describe the three men as follows:
One is about 6 feet tall, of medium build and has a full beard and rough-sounding voice. He was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a white hat and white sneakers.
A second man is taller than 6 feet and of stocky build. He was wearing a ski mask, all black clothes and had on brown work boots.
The third man was shorter than the other two, police said, and of slender build. He had on a black Nike hooded jacket, black pants and white sneakers.
Photographs of the three were captured by surveillance cameras
Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
Lee O. Sanderlin
Ashe County featured in cultural attraction initiative
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources confirmed Tuesday that Ashe County will be one of four initial participants in its “Hello NC” initiative that aims to promote rural cultural attractions.
The other counties are Columbus, Halifax and Madison. The agency plans to “focus on hometown heroes and histories, featuring rural heritage, including foods, crafts, festivals and traditions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.