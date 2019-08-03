Wyndham Championship Notebook
GREENSBORO — When the Wyndham Championship rolls around next year, there will likely be fewer golfers playing on the weekend because of a new rule regarding the cut line.
Starting next season, the top 65 golfers and ties will make it for the weekend instead of the top 70 and ties. On Friday there were 83 golfers who made it to the weekend who were 4 under or better. Another change in the rules is the cut for Sunday will be eliminated. That rule cost Jordan Spieth who struggled and did not make the cut for the final round.
Patrick Reed said he likes the rule because it should speed up play.
“I think it’s great,” said Reed. “It will help on the weekends to maybe speed up play a little. I saw something that showed that if they instituted it this year it would have affected just a couple of tournaments, so I like it.”
Bill Haas said the good thing about the new rule is it gets rid of the Sunday cut, which in PGA Tour language is called “Made Cut Did Not Finish.”
“I’m glad they are getting rid of the MDF because that doesn’t allow you to maybe shoot a very low score on Sunday,” Haas said. “But I’m fine with the switch to low 65 guys and ties because it will make the weekend play less congested.”
Cook says he’s not
feeling any pressure
Austin Cook admitted he started calling himself “Bubble Boy” earlier in the week as he entered the tournament near the magic 125 line on the FedEx Cup points list.
Cook, who won The RSM Classic in 2018, will have past champion status next year but wants to make it inside the top 125 to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs next week.
“I was calling myself Bubble Boy earlier in the week,” said Cook, who shot 66 on Saturday. When he finished he was projected as No. 122 on the points list.
Cook, 28, said he doesn’t feel the stress because he’ll get to play in a lot of tournaments next season no matter what happens in the final round.
Snedeker struggles with his putting
Brandt Snedeker, the defending champion who was trying to become the first to repeat since Sam Snead in the 1950s, was seen practicing his putting on Friday night trying to find his stroke. He struggled with the putter again on Saturday, but shot a 2 under 68.
“I’m just not making the putts like I did last year,” Snedeker said.
Snedeker is at 8 under for the tournament and said it’s been a struggle reading the greens.
“I made some putts on the first day and the last two days I made absolutely zero,” he said, “and it’s frustrating because the greens are perfect.”
Crowds swell on the weekend at Sedgefield
Wyndham Championship officials don’t keep statistics on attendance but with cooler temperatures than earlier in the week the crowds were very good.
Mark Brazil, the tournament director, said in his 18 years as tournament director the size of the crowds this week are second only to 2015 when Tiger Woods played in the tournament.
“I’ve never really seen this kind of crowd other than in 2015,” Brazil said. “This has that feel to it.”
Hovland puts himself into position
Viktor Hovland, who’s not yet a PGA Tour member, can change all of that today with a victory or even a second-place finish.
Hovland, 21, a former star at Oklahoma State, was the low amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open, shot a 64 on Saturday and is at 14 under through 54 holes. He was the 2018 U.S. Amateur winner and is playing in his fifth PGA Tour tournament since turning pro.
“I just try to tell myself that I don’t have anything to lose,” said Hovland, who is three strokes out of the lead. “I’ll be on the Korn Ferry Tour no matter what happens unless I play really well tomorrow, and to be in the spot where I am right now after college, that’s a pretty good spot to be in. I just try to take advantage of it.”