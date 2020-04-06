The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is moving one week later to accommodate the PGA Championship being moved
The tournament week will be Aug. 11-16 at Sedgefield Country Club, with first-round play scheduled for Aug. 13. The tournament had been scheduled for Aug. 6-9, which will now be the dates for a rescheduled PGA Championship in San Francisco.
The PGA Championship had been scheduled for May 14-17 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the PGA Tour announced events through the week of the AT&T Byron Nelson, May 7-10, were canceled.
Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour, The R&A and USGA issued a joint statement on Monday detailing the schedule for the rest of 2020.
"We wanted to do whatever was necessary to accommodate the PGA Tour so they could make out a schedule," tournament director Mark Brazil of the Wyndham said in a Zoom interview with the media. "We knew there was going to be some shifting, so the PGA Tour just called us and basically went through everything and as good partners we said 'we'll do whatever you guys need us to do.'"
Brazil said that the conversations with the tour included Bobby Long, the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation's board chairman of the Wyndham Championship, and Steve Holmes of Wyndham Worldwide.
With the pandemic cancelling all sports from all around the world for awhile schedules have been severely altered. On the PGA Tour there have been eight tournaments either cancelled or postponed.
Brazil said it was an easy decision to move one week later, which will be right before the FedEx Cup playoffs. The three FedEx Cup playoff tournaments were also moved back a week. The Masters was moved to November along the U.S. Open at Winged Foot to September after the Tour Championship. The British Open, which was scheduled for July, has been postponed until next year.
Webb Simpson, who lives in Charlotte and was the 2011 winner of the Wyndham Championship, said on Saturday that he wasn't sure when the tour would be back to playing again.
"I just know that guys want to play now and whatever number of weeks we have with how the schedule ends up being those fields are going to be good," Simpson said on Saturday. "There's just so much unknown out there but I do know that when it's safe to play we are all going to be out there playing because its likely going to be a shortened season."
Brazil said there have been discussions with the PGA Tour about possible playing tournaments without fans. He hopes that it won't be the case and that the tournament, which was won last year by Hickory native J.T. Poston, will run smoothly with sponsors, fans and a good field.
However, Brazil admitted that with everything that's going on with the pandemic, all of the different scenarios would be considered.
"We're fortunate to have the big sponsors like Wyndham and Truist (BB&T) and they are all in," Brazil said.
Brazil said that in his discussions with the PGA Tour there wasn't a time where the Wyndham Championship was being considered as having to postpone its tournament this year.
When Brazil thinks back to last year's tournament with large crowds, a good field and a North Carolina native winning, it was a near-perfect tournament. It's going to be hard to have that again, especially this year.
"I don't see that happening this year, and everything will be down except our enthusiasm," said Brazil, who has been the tournament director for 19 years.
Brazil said he's working on three different budgets. One with fans, one without fans or sponsors and one budget if there isn't a tournament. He said the purse of $6.4 million would not change.
"I've been working on the one with having sponsors and fans," Brazil said. "If things go worse then I'll have to work on another budget."
One of the advantages that professional golf has is fans can spread out during a tournament. Brazil was asked about the possibility in August that pro golf might be the only major sport being played.
"I think that's a fair guess," Brazil said. "I can definitely see a golf tournament that doesn't have fans and it would be just for television where we can sit around and watch. There's something about that."
Brazil said there haven't been a lot of discussions yet about possibly playing without fans but those conversations could take place later this summer.
"We need to figure out somewhere in between of not having fans and sponsors but maybe having half the fans where they practice social distancing," Brazil said. "This has not been formally discussed just an idea. We are outside and there is tons of room so that could be interesting."
There could be more changes to the PGA Tour schedule as the pandemic plays out over the next month or so, but at least the Wyndham Championship can now move forward.
"I want to focus on doing what's best for our sponsors and are fans and focus on those things right now," Brazil said. “The health and safety of everyone associated with the Wyndham Championship and the Piedmont Triad community will remain our No. 1 priority."
