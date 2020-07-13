Updates with new version at 4:20 p.m. today:
GREENSBORO – It’s no secret that one of Webb Simpson’s favorite tournaments is the Wyndham Championship.
When he heard that next month’s stop on the PGA Tour will be played without spectators, his reaction was "Wow.’" Sedgefield Country Club has been good to Simpson, and so have the fans as he generally draws some of the biggest galleries.
“I am disappointed that we won’t have fans this year at the Wyndham Championship, but I know the PGA Tour along with Mark Brazil are making the best decision possible given these unusual circumstances,” Simpson wrote via text this morning. “We will miss the fans this year, as they are a huge part of this great event. I look forward to having (the fans) back in 2021.”
Simpson, a former Wake Forest star who was born and raised in Raleigh and lives in Charlotte, won his first PGA Tour tournament at Sedgefield in 2011. That win meant so much that he and his wife, Dowd, named their first daughter Wyndham.
As Simpson, who is having his best season and is ranked No. 4 in the world, and the rest of the PGA Tour golfers come to Sedgefield in mid-August, there will be a different vibe. The community atmosphere surrounding the quaint neighborhood will be nothing like it’s ever been before.
“It will be different, that’s for sure,” said Mark Brazil, the tournament director.
Unfortunately for the fans, they won’t get to see the improvements to Sedgefield, which includes a new short-game area, except on television.
The PGA Tour made the announcement that the rest of the nine PGA Tour stops in the 2019-20 regular season and FedEx Cup playoffs, which will end in Atlanta on Sept. 7, would be held without spectators.
Allowing even a limited amount of spectators during the coronavirus pandemic just isn’t feasible, Brazil said.
When the Tour arrives in about a month, only about 800 or so people will be on the grounds. Between the golfers and their caddies, a limited number of volunteers and journalists, the Donald Ross layout will take on a different look.
There will be no bleachers, no skyboxes for sponsors and, one of the biggest perks for spectators in the past, Margaritaville in front of the practice green near the clubhouse, will not be open.
Brazil has said for weeks that if the pandemic’s numbers subside, fans might could have been permitted. But when that didn’t happen, Brazil said he was realistic.
“Honestly, this is not that big of deal when you consider what is going on in this world right now,” Brazil said. “But I’m emotional about this tournament and I’m emotional for this community and I absolutely hate it because of COVID-19 we are here.”
Because the tournament is a month away, the Wyndham Championship had yet to start its normal routine of setting up the course to accommodate spectators. Without having to do that, however, it won’t take nearly has long to set up the course for golfers.
Brazil, however, says he feels for everybody involved.
“For me and the staff, it’s an emotional thing,” Brazil said. “I mean, gosh, our sponsors can’t enjoy it, our fans can’t enjoy it, so this is a big, big party of the year in the Triad that’s not going to happen.”
The PGA Tour in June eased into what was left of its season with no spectators allowed. This week's Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’ course in Dublin, Ohio, was supposed to have fans but now won't. Coronavirus increases have been increasing in most of the states, including Ohio but also North Carolina, that will host tournaments through the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Andy Pazder, the PGA Tour's chief tournaments and competitions officer, said in a statement that safety comes first.
“Our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” he said. “We appreciate the cooperation of the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Rewards, and – of course – the fans of central North Carolina for understanding why collectively we had to make this decision.”
One of the unique aspects of Sedgefield is the many houses that border the entire course. Many residents in their back yards will be able to watch golfers go by or even watch them tee off or putt on various holes.
Herbert Mueller, who lives at Sedgefield near the third green, has had a party every year at his house, featuring catered food and drinks, since the tournament moved back starting in 2008. Mueller has lived in his house for the last 15 years or so, but about six weeks ago he decided to call off the party, even had fans been allowed.
“It was the right thing to do,” said Mueller, president and CEO of Fulterer USA, which makes roller and ball-bearing slides.
“On Sunday I would usually follow the leaders once they got to my house and follow them the rest of the way, but I can’t do that this year,” Mueller said.
Mueller would entertain about 100 people on the Saturdays of the parties.
“I guess now I might have a cooler in the driveway if anyone from the neighborhood comes by,” Mueller said. “It will definitely be a different that week, but with everything going on I’m hoping next year it will be a faint memory and things will be better.”
Brazil said the course would be roped off in a way that backyard golf fans don’t get too far onto the course.
“I’m fine with people on the golf course in those backyards and having their family and a couple of friends over, but you can’t have those big parties,” Brazil said. “We won’t be a part of that, and we are working on that right now to slow that down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.