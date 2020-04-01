The usual signs of spring in Winston-Salem State’s athletics offices at Bowman Gray Stadium are long gone.
The campus is closed and so is the athletics department, in terms of the physical office space, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. That doesn’t mean that athletics director Etienne Thomas isn’t continuing to run the department from home.
Thomas and her staff have gotten familiar with Zoom for meetings since the work-from-home edict was implemented. Thomas and WSSU coaches also are exchanging phone calls and texts.
Thomas, who began at WSSU on Jan. 1, says she is adapting to the new norm.
“I’ve spent a lot of time talking with my staff on Zoom and just making sure everybody is OK,” Thomas said. “We are looking at the mental health space and we can all get caught up about planning for this and that and I know they are getting tired of me saying we are fine, but we are ahead of schedule.”
Thomas and her husband, Byron, are at home in Kernersville and helping their son, Jermaine, a fourth-grader, navigate online schooling.
Thomas is also trying to plan what’s next, but it hasn’t been easy.
Spring football has been wiped out and the spring seasons for men’s golf, softball, women’s tennis and women’s track and field are canceled.
“We’re pretty much on hold right now for spring sports,” Thomas said.
Thomas and her spring coaches will discuss the NCAA legislation in which spring athletes can get another year of eligibility in their sports. About 50 athletes could be affected, but many are considered walk-ons and don’t receive scholarship money.
Thomas said discussions with seniors will be case-by-case.
“With spring seasons getting canceled, what does that mean for them?” Thomas said. “Some seniors are going to go on with life and are preparing for a job. And some might think 'my body is tired and I want to get on with life after college,' so it really is a case-by-case thing.”
WSSU’s budget is just under $4 million for athletics and would feel the strain if scholarship seniors return for another year. Thomas says they'll make it work.
“We are looking at the numbers and what they might look like, but if a senior student-athlete in the spring wants to return next year there will be a spot for them,” Thomas said. “It will be really up to the athletes, the coaches and their parents as to what they will want to do.”
Among other topics Thomas addressed:
Football staff
Thomas is also working with Robert Massey, the interim head football coach, on hiring at least three full-time assistant coaches. Three coaches, Natrone Means (Fayetteville State’s offensive coordinator), Tremayne Henry (defensive coordinator at Benedict) and Ryan McManus (East Carolina assistant) all landed new jobs.
The lack of spring football practice has eliminated the urgency to make hires.
“It does give us more time,” Thomas said. “And there is still recruiting to finish so we are in the process of solidifying those updates on the hiring of those coaches. As any state institution it’s not an overnight process, but our intention is to fill those three positions.”
Football season
There’s been plenty of speculation nationally that the college football schedule could be in jeopardy.
“A lot of this will be determined by the NCAA and does the season get pushed back?” Thomas said. “I was talking with our executive staff, and when people look at the practices before sports like football and volleyball and they were wondering if you need all those practices. Well, the thing is they need that prep time.”
Because there is no spring football, helmets are being refurbished with the help of April Reid, the school’s equipment manager. Usually that process is done in the summer, but now the helmets will be ready to go when practice hopefully begins in August.
Celebration
Thomas has been on the job for just three months, but before the national shutdown the Rams won the CIAA title in men’s basketball in Charlotte. She said that team still needs to be recognized at WSSU, perhaps in the fall.
Her first quarter
“It’s been a great three months so far coming in the middle of the year with indoor track and basketball going on,” Thomas said. “It’s been great and I’ve enjoyed the transition to Winston and I’ve been learning a lot and getting to know our alumni and getting to know my staff. We have some great coaches here and kudos to George Knox, and Tonia Walker (a former athletics director) and Chancellor (Elwood) Robinson for getting these coaches here.”
Thomas is like everybody else trying to come to grips with the slowdown and what things might look like in a month or so.
“We’ve all had to settle into this new normal for however long it’s going to be,” she said, “but my main goal is to make sure my staff and all of our students are safe.”
