CHARLOTTE – Maybe it was the walk from their downtown hotel to the Spectrum Center that calmed Winston-Salem State’s nerves on Saturday afternoon.
The walk certainly didn’t tire them out because their energy level was high during the epic comeback of a 63-62 win over Fayetteville State in the 75th year of the CIAA Tournament. Assistant coach Lance Beckwith came up with the idea of taking a stroll to the arena instead of boarding the bus for yet another ride to the arena.
“It was something we did at Central Missouri and we won a championship,” Beckwith said about the casual walk to play in the championship game. “It just kind of put us in a right frame of mind where you enjoy the day before going into battle.”
It worked, so it just might be a new-found tradition the next time the Rams are involved in a championship game.
The way the Rams defended in the final four minutes of the game was something to behold. They were down by 11, but outscored the Broncos 15-3 and used their defensive smarts to make winning plays.
Maybe the biggest defensive play was when Rob Colon and Xavier Fennell tied up Jalen Seegars of the Broncos with 12.8 seconds left. Before the team left the huddle after a timeout Coach Cleo Hill Jr. made sure to let his players know don’t foul unless the first trap doesn't work.
Sure enough, on the in-bounds to Seegars got trapped and instead of fouling immediately Colon and Fennell went for the ball and a jump ball was called. This gave the ball back to WSSU and Colon later got fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws with 4.6 seconds left that was the difference.
“I just thought our defense was what we hung our hat on all season and that’s the reason we made that comeback,” Hill said.
Jaylen Alston, who is probably the team’s best rebounder, said there’s no question it was defense that was the difference.
“We are the best defensive team in the CIAA and that’s what Coach Hill emphasizes all the time,” Alston said. “That’s what helped us win this game.”
As CIAA officials worked on the Spectrum Center court to get ready for the trophy presentation, Chancellor Elwood Robinson of WSSU was a little wobbly because of yet another last-second win. He was all smiles, but looked exhausted from a long week.
“Cleo told me he would win a title,” Robinson said about part of the job interview before Hill was hired before last season. “And I have to give it to him, he delivered.”
The easy walk to the arena was just part of the Rams’ pregame routine. They also got a call from a sick Earl “The Pearl” Monroe who spoke to the team via speakerphone from a New York City hospital room. Monroe had planned to come to the tournament but got sick and was admitted to a hospital.
“He just told us to go out there and get it and said we had all the tools to win,” Fennell said about Monroe, a 1967 graduate who led the Rams to the 1967 national championship. “That was big motivation to hear from Earl The Pearl.”
Colon, who led the way with 25 points, saved his best for last. He scored the final six points of the game and scored 18 of his points in the second half.
This season the transformation of Colon from a shooter to a leader was evident. He didn’t pout about not being named CIAA player of the year as Roger Ray of Livingstone got that honor. Instead, Colon went out and won the CIAA Tournament and was named the MVP.
“He works so hard and I’ve seen him work so hard in the gym,” Fennell said about Colon. “He did this for his (late) grandpa, and he’s one of the best players to have played here and that’s a fact.”
Colon used to talk a lot on the court, especially during his freshmen and sophomore seasons, but he’s definitely toned it down over the last two seasons. At the post-game press conference, Colon had the last words. “I’m not going to say anything more, we are the champs,” he said.
It wasn’t long after Hill was done with his media obligations on Saturday night when he started to think about the next phase of the season. While the CIAA Tournament is a big deal, there are still games to be played because the Rams are in the NCAA Tournament with the conference's automatic berth.
The pairings for the 64-team tournament will be announced Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. and the Rams will be a part of the eight-team Atlantic Regional.
The Rams won’t play again until March 12, but will likely be back at practice on Tuesday.
“I love the CIAA Tournament and I’m so happy for the campus, the student body, but I want another shot at a national championship,” Hill said. “I thought I got close one year to a national championship, and I want to make a run at that again."
The Rams will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 when they were an at-large team.
“We’ll celebrate and have a couple of days off then we’ll figure out where we go and all of that,” Hill said. “Then we’ll get back to work.”
