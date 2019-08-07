The optimism was flowing as Winston-Salem State opened preseason football camp at Bowman Gray Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
The heavy lifting doesn’t start until Friday morning with the first scheduled practice. Coach Robert Massey isn’t shy about what he plans to do once that 6 a.m. practice begins.
“We’ll be running a lot,” he said. “I don’t care what position they play everybody is going to be in shape because that’s one thing we can control.”
Massey, who is the interim head coach this season, said that by the time all the players check in he expects a camp with 95 players. The Rams are coming off a 5-4 season where they failed to win the Southern Division of the CIAA for the second straight year.
The Rams, who were picked in the coaches’ preseason poll as the sixth-best team in the 12-team CIAA, lost a combined nine starters from last season.
While the secondary appears to be a strength, Massey will tweak the defense going back to a 4-2-5 alignment that gives the Rams more options. Massey, who also coaches the secondary and helps with special teams, loves the atmosphere surrounding the opening of camp.
Now that he’s the head coach after WSSU parted ways with Kienus Boulware last spring, he believes setting the tone early in camp is a must.
“This is a good time because we haven’t seen a lot of them all summer,” Massey said. “We’ll check to see if they have stayed in shape and if they hit the weight room. We did have about 40 guys in and out of our summer weight training so that was good.”
After checking in, the players get their photos taken with their brand new uniforms, the Under Armor brand that CIAA schools are under contract to wear. After their photos were taken they headed over to check in to their dorm rooms before arriving back at Bowman Gray Stadium for meetings.
Later on Wednesday night they had a team dinner planned and more meetings.
On Thursday the players will get fitted for their equipment, go through Title IX training and they also will all go through concussion testing with WSSU’s athletics training staff.
Massey said Thursday will also be used to make sure each player is medically cleared as well as having the proper paperwork in regards to insurance.
After all of that is taken care of the first practice on Friday morning will shift the focus to getting ready for UNC Pembroke on the road for the opener on Sept. 5.
“As a head coach you like the challenge that is out there,” Massey said. “The goals don’t change, because we want to win the division, the CIAA championship game and hope to be in the NCAA Division II playoffs. You bring a group of guys together and the bottom line is we have three and half weeks to get them ready for our first game.”
Karron Jeter, a redshirt junior defensive lineman, will be counted on to be in the starting lineup all season. He started three games last season, but says he’s ready to take on a bigger role.
“We lost a lot on the line but Coach (Tremayne) Henry, our defensive line coach, will have us ready to go,” said Jeter, a Mount Tabor graduate. “We’ve got guys who are ready to step in and fill the void.”
Jeter said a lot of his teammates have already talked about the preseason poll, and where the Rams were picked.
“We saw the poll,” Jeter said, “and we are hungry. We just have to get back to our winning ways and get back to the top.”
Massey said he’s got his entire coaching staff on board now with another addition in Malcolm Gaither, who is the wide receivers coach. Marvin Bohannon, a former player at WSSU, was also hired as the linebackers coach but Bohannon will also be the co-coordinator of the special teams.
On offense, Lawrence Kershaw, who is the offensive line coach, will also be the coordinator with Natrone Means being elevated to the associate head coach. Means will also continue to coach running backs.
“What we did was make some adjustments, and when you are in this chair you have to look around and make some changes,” Massey said. “You might not please everybody. At the same time I’m trying to win and I’m just trying to put us into the best position to win this thing.”
The offense won’t change that much in terms of a scheme. Sophomore quarterback Dominique Graves, who went 4-1 last season as a starter, will be back but Kerrion Moore, one of the top running backs in school history, has graduated.
“It will probably just change in play selection,” Massey said about moving Kershaw to offensive coordinator.
Massey said making the changes among his coaching staff was considered very carefully.
“One of the things I looked at when Winston-Salem State won those seven straight division championships there we a couple of years where they fought it out between Coach Kershaw’s teams (at Fayetteville State),” Massey said. “I also coached against (Kershaw) a few times when I was at Shaw so everybody is on board with this. Everything we do is about making adjustments and that’s what we are doing in this case.”
Sophomore linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor drove from Durham on Wednesday morning, and he was ready to begin his second preseason camp.
“It’s always fun to report and see everybody again but there are a few jitters here and there,” Taylor said. “But once we hit the practice field on Friday it will be all good.”