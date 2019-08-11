Corey Julks went 3 for 4 with a run to help the Fayetteville Woodpeckers nip the Winston-Salem Dash 4-2 Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep at BB&T Ballpark.
The Woodpeckers struck first against starter Taylor Varnell (0-1) of the Dash in the top of the third inning. Jeremy Pena led off the frame by drawing a walk. Following a strikeout by Miguelangel Sierra, Julks singled into center to put runners at the corners. Chandler Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to give the Woodpeckers a 1-0 lead.
Winston-Salem responded in the bottom half of the inning against Jojanse Torres (6-0) of Fayetteville. Evan Skoug led off the inning with a double down the right-field line, and Yeyson Yrizarri singled to put runners at the corners. Steele Walker walked to load the bases, and Johan Cruz, followed with a sacrifice fly to right to knock in Skoug.
Mitch Roman of the Dash singled into right in the bottom of the fourth, and Tate Blackman grounded out on a deflected ball, allowing Roman to reach third. Skoug ripped a single off the glove of second baseman Enmanuel Valdez into right field to knock in Roman to give the Dash a 2-1 lead.
The lead was short-lived because Fayetteville took the lead in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Julks hit a ground-rule double and Chandler Taylor walked. Scott Schreiber tripled into center field, but a throwing error by the second baseman Tate Blackman allowed everyone to score, giving the Woodpeckers a 4-2 lead.
Cesar Rosado and Humberto Castellanos relieved Torres and allowed just one hit in four innings. Castellanos picked up the save by pitching 11/3 scoreless innings to close the game.
Following an off day on Monday, Winston-Salem will travel to Zebulon on Tuesday to start a three-game series with the Carolina Mudcats.