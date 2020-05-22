About: An AAU girls basketball program for 8- to-17-year-olds.
Where: In Winston-Salem, featuring players from the Triad and the greater Northwest.
Status: In a holding pattern with competition, but still hosting instructional sessions via Zoom.
Normal dates: Remaining spring season canceled, and summer league competitions have been postponed. The program's DII and DIII college coaches showcase was moved from last weekend to the fall.
Making it safe: The Stealers have put together a small medical advisory team made up of parents in the program with medical backgrounds. They've helped develop guidelines for parents and coaches to follow once practices are allowed again. Some of those include temperature checks for players the moment they arrive at practice, as well as avoiding practice if a player feels the least bit sick. The organization has also polled parents about how to proceed going forward.
Effects of the pandemic: The lack of playing in and/or hosting tournaments have taken away potential revenues. But the lack of travel and costs for those events have helped balance out those losses. Providing online skill work, some of which have featured WNBA players and Stealers alums, continue to provide value to students while providing some financial security for the Stealers.
What they're saying: "The men's side of club basketball and the WBCA (Women's Basketball Coaches Association), which is the women's basketball coaches association, their membership, which is the college coaches, have asked the NCAA to get rid of the summer period, the July period, and the NCAA is now taking that under consideration to potentially do that. So we're kind of on a hold right now. We're just waiting to see what the ruling is, and once the ruling comes in, then as a program, we'll make some decisions on if and when we'll send our teams out." – Brian Robinson, program founder.
– ETHAN JOYCE
