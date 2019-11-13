There might not be a better behind-the-scenes organization around than the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club.
The club, which was founded in 1957, is responsible for two major functions each year with the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Hall of Fame.
On the horizon this month is the poplar the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic, which pays homage to one of the pioneers of the sports writing profession, and also gives local high school girls team a boost. The tournament, which features two divisions and 16 schools, takes place Thanksgiving week.
This year is the 31st edition of the tournament, which Garber wanted to see come to life to give the girls publicity. Garber, who had a long and distinguished career at the Winston-Salem Journal, died in September of 2008 at the age of 92.
“It all started because of Mary Garber wanting to promote girls athletics,” said Robert Wynn, a former athletics director at Carver who is the president of the 19-member Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club. “In talking with her, she had a passion for getting recognition for the girls in the newspaper because there was a time where they only got the box scores of the girls games in there.”
The club has tried through the years to gain corporate sponsorship to help offset the cost of the tournament. There is a Pepsi Division and a Champion Division to make the tournament more equitable depending on the talent of the schools involved.
It also costs each school $450 to participate, which is something that most don’t realize, according to Wynn.
“That’s just the reality,” Wynn said. “In a perfect world we would have more sponsorship where the schools wouldn’t have to pay to play.”
As part of the tournament’s tradition around 50 needy families will be fed around Thanksgiving because each school gives one or two food baskets to the club. The club then buys turkeys or ham to add to the baskets and distributes the baskets to needy families.
Rick Anderson, the girls coach for Mount Tabor, loves what the Mary Garber stands for as well as the work it does in the community.
“I had the pleasure of knowing Ms. Garber and she was a wonderful lady,” said Anderson, who is a North Forsyth graduate. “While us coaches are usually worried about who we are going to play in the tournament and what the brackets looks like, there is so much more going on.”
Anderson said knowing that needy families are being fed has been a great lesson to his players through the years.
“It’s done for the right reasons and this tournament is a big part of our community,” Anderson said. “Chris Kirkpatrick, who is also a member of Sportsmen Club, and guys like Alfred Poe and Linwood Jerald are all instrumental in making this tournament work every year.”
The purpose of the club is to promote scholarship and athletic achievement among athletes.
Wynn said a worthy student who plays in the tournament also receives some scholarship money for college. The scholarship is also named for Mary Garber.
It's given each year to an outstanding senior girl varsity basketball player from a local high school. Selection is based on academic record, extracurricular activities and community involvement and their pursuit of education. The amount of money awarded is based on the proceeds from the tournament, according to Wynn.
"The more corporate sponsorship means the scholarship would be more in value," Wynn said about the scholarship which began in 2005. “There is some money to help a student as they look to college each year we have the tournament. We love that we can do that as well.”
Another of the club’s big focus is the Winston-Salem/Forysth County Sports Hall of Fame. The club has tried to recognize worthy athletic accomplishments in Forsyth County for years. There are more than 300 players, coaches and administrators in the hall of fame.
Originally in 1981, the hall of fame began and it has grown every year. It also started to include Forsyth County and not just the Winston-Salem city limits.
“The price of the meal far exceeds the cost of the ticket for our hall of fame dinner,” Wynn said about the hall of fame dinner that’s held in the spring each year. “We try to keep the ticket price down for the hall of fame, but that’s another one of our big events of the year.”
Helping to get exposure for the club recently has been Bill Hayes, the former football coach at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T. Hayes has been impressed with what the club does for the community.
“This group has been giving to Winston-Salem since 1957,” Hayes said.
Wynn said Hayes has hit the ground running since he learned about what the Sportsmen Club does for Winston-Salem.
“Bill came to our meeting a couple of weeks ago and had some great ideas already,” Wynn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.