Russy Perry of Winston-Salem shot a final-round 4 under 68 to win the 11th Carolinas Super Senior Championship at Green Valley Country Club in Greenville, S.C.
Perry, a member at Old Town Club, won his seventh career Carolinas Golf Association title as he finished 7 under in the 36-hole tournament. He beat John Fritz, Paul Simpson and Tim Pope by five shots.
Perry got off to a slow start making only one birdie on his front nine, but got a little help from his opponents and found himself only one shot off the lead entering the back nine.
“I couldn’t make a putt but I stayed patient and I finally starting making birdies,” said Perry. “No bogeys for the day is always a great thing. If you get around with no bogeys, that’s always pretty special.”
Perry took his first lead of the day with a birdie on the par-5, 13th hole and never looked back.
“I haven’t won an individual CGA event since the (2013) N.C. Senior,” said Perry. “So, it’s been a few years and it’s nice to win an individual title. It’s always great to win a CGA event and hopefully this will get me in the (Captain’s Putter) matches and maybe in the running for super senior player of the year again.”
Perry is the reigning Carolinas Super Senior Player of the Year and is currently ranked first in the 2019 standings.