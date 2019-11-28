The Carolina Thunderbirds won their sixth game in a row with a 5-1 victory over the Battle Creek Rumble Bees on Thursday night in Federal Hockey League action at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
The Thunderbirds (10-1) got goals from Jan Krivohlavek and George Holt in the first period.
Early in the second period, the Bees (0-13) made it 2-1 before the Thunderbirds scored twice more. Scoring second-period goals for the Thunderbirds were Michael Bunn and Petr Panacek.
In the third period, Daniel Klinecky scored for the Thunderbirds to make the final 5-1.
Goalie Frankie McClendon of the Thunderbirds made 15 saves to pick up the win. The Thunderbirds had 72 shots, with Battle Creek goalie Jacob Mullen making 67 saves.
The Thunderbirds made two roster moves before Thursday night’s game.
They signed forward Vincent D’Andrea, who played for Ohio’s Mentor Ice Breakers last season.
D’Andrea played for the Thunderbirds for two games in the 2017-18 season.
Also, defenseman Steve MacIntyre, who is a fire fighter in Kernersville, will also be added to the roster at some point.
MacIntyre, 39, has played in 14 games for the Thunderbirds over the past three seasons including one this season. He is a former NHL player who played 91 career games over five seasons with three different teams.
The Thunderbirds and the Rumble Bees will play again at 7:30 p.m. today and at 6 p.m. Saturday.
