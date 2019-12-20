Daniel Klinecky notched 3 assists for a game-high 3 points Friday night as the Carolina Thunderbirds topped the Mentor Ice Breakers 5-1 in Mentor, Ohio. Carolina tallied five unanswered goals in the victory.
The game was scoreless after one period. Brody Duncan of Mentor opened the scoring in the second, but the Thunderbirds’ Michael Bunn responded with a goal of his own 70 seconds later.
It was all Carolina the rest of the game. Jiri Pargac scored again in the second period to put the Thunderbirds up 2-1 going into the third period. Less than a minute into the final frame, Daniel Martin scored off Klinecky’s second assist, while his third went towards Bunn’s second goal of the night later in the period. Goalie Henry Dill had 20 saves on 21 shot attempts for Carolina.
The Thunderbirds (16-1-0-1) will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. today when they will face the Ice Breakers again in Mentor, Ohio.
