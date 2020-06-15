The Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament is expected to be canceled amid the reshuffle of the ATP Tour schedule and efforts to stage the U.S. Open in New York, ESPN.com reports.
The U.S. Tennis Association still needs approval from local and state health officials in New York but would start Aug. 31.
The Winston-Salem Open, a 250-point ATP Tour event, is scheduled for its 10th edition Aug. 23-29. Tournament director Jeff Ryan could not be reached for comment but did release a statement.
“Many moving parts remain in play in terms holding professional tennis tournaments this summer," Ryan said in the statement. "As we previously said, we are awaiting official plans from the ATP and the USTA, which we expect to be made later this week.”
Cincinnati's Western & Southern Open, tournaments for the ATP and WTA tours, would be moved to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York to create a two-event bubble that would keep all the players and officials in one place for an extended time. That event would begin Aug. 23 under the revised schedule.
Washington's Citi Open, according to the report, has been postponed until Aug. 16. The Cincinnati tournaments in New York would follow.
Chris Widmaier, the USTA's director of communications, told ESPN: "We're following each step in the (restart) procedure in the great hope that we can announce that the 2020 U.S. Open will be played in its regularly scheduled date. We hope to make an announcement in the very near future.”
