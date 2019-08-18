Tomas Berdych vs. Andreas Seppi: Tomas Berdych won his first match since Indian Wells in March after he defeated Andreas Seppi 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round Sunday night on Stadium Court.
Berdych used a dominant serve Sunday night, winning 75% of his first-serve points, and he had eight aces.
“I was just trying to get by point by point. When you haven’t played in a long time you have to battle for every single point, which I did today,” Berdych said. “So it’s probably not the nicest win, but they don’t count if it’s the nicest or not, it just matters that you win. At the end I played well, so it was a good win.”
Berdych, who is a wild card and was the runner-up in the 2012 Winston-Salem Open to Greensboro native John Isner, has had a back injury for much of the year. He last played in July at Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to American Taylor Fritz.
“Its been a very tough time for me,” Berdych said. “I’ve been really up and down. Just because of the love of the sport, I was wanting to give myself one more try to come back and give it a good shot of preparation, come here play some matches and go to the open and see what it’s like, what I’m going to do, how my tennis is going to be, so it’s let’s see, let’s go step by step.”
Robin Haase vs. Denis Kudla: Robin Haase broke Denis Kudla twice as he slipped past Kudla 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open.
Haase finished the match breaking Kudla twice in four opportunities.
“I’m happy that I won, of course,” Haase said. “It’s always nice to get a win, and I think I played well. I served incredibly well, lot of aces, also on the big points, so that was good. And I thought I would actually close it out, but it looked like a 4 and 4. He played an unbelievable game.”
Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe: Prajnesh Gunneswaran served well on Sunday as it helped him defeat Cedrick-Marcel Stebe 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.
Gunneswaran made 69% of his first serves and won 29 of 35 points on his first serve.
“I served pretty well today,” Gunneswaran said. “I think I didn’t face any break points today, so it’s a pretty good starting day. Cedrik, my opponent, he looked a little a bit rusty. I think he’s coming back from an injury. He’s not been playing for too long. I played good enough to win today and I’m happy.”
Lloyd Harris vs. Jaume Munar: Lloyd Harris returned serves well on Sunday, and it propelled him past Jaume Munar 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1 in the first round.
Harris broke Munar 4 of 9 times. Harris also won 95 points, and Munar won 88.
Harris gets no break because he plays the lone second-round singles match Monday against Casper Ruud.