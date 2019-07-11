The Winston-Salem Open is in its ninth year, and for area tennis fans, the anticipation of the tournament announcing its field is like Christmas morning.
Christmas came in July on Thursday morning after tournament director Bill Oakes released the field for the tournament that features 39 of the 48 players that will play in the main draw. The tournament is scheduled Aug. 17-24 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, which is adjacent to BB&T Field, where Wake Forest plays football.
Thirty-eight of the 39 players committed to the field, including Americans Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey, who committed to play at the Winston-Salem Open last month. In addition, Tomas Berdych from the Czech Republic, who reached the 2012 final before losing to Greensboro native John Isner, will be one of the four wild-cards. And of the 38 players who committed all are ranked in the top 89 on the ATP Tour.
"I think like every year it gives people a great opportunity to see a lot of different players from a lot of different parts of the world that are very successful," Oakes said. "So I think our fans are going to see guys that will be playing in the second week of the slams very soon, which is what we want."
The remainder of the nine players to play in the tournament will be comprised of three more wild-cards, four qualifiers to get through the qualifying on Aug. 17-18, and two special exemptions.
"When you look at our field we've got a lot of guys who are up and coming, who are going to do really, really well" Oakes said. "Twelve, including Ugo (Humbert from France, ranked 66th), who's playing this year, 12 of the final 16 (at Wimbledon) are guys who played our tournament."
The top two players in the tournament − No. 14 Borna Coric of Croatia and No. 16 Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia − both played here last year.
"Being able to go and spend time with the agents of the players makes a huge difference," Oakes said. "Over the years you have the opportunity to build relationships with agents, players, and build trust. What we work at is that they trust knowing that when they come here they're going to be well taken care of."
Berdych, who was previously ranked as high as No. 4 in 2015, is now ranked No. 110 after suffering a back injury last year that caused him to miss ninth months. Now 33 years old, he is 12-6 this year after losing to American Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the first round of Wimbledon earlier this month. Berdych has a career record of 639-339.
"Being able to get Tomas Berdych to return, who made the finals here in '12, came back in '13 but got injured," Oakes said. "He practiced the week before Wimbledon this year with Roger Federer. Talking to the folks that were there watching a lot of their practice together said that Tomas is playing extremely well. He's hitting the ball very well, so we're looking forward to having him as he's recovering from his back injury."
One player missing is Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Johnson 6-4, 6-4 in last year's Winston-Salem Open final.
"I met with him in Miami in March and we had a great conversation," Oakes said of Medvedev, who is ranked No. 13. "He actually texted me in Miami to ask if we could grab a few minutes together to tell me he was not going to sign up early because his ranking, he has done so well. What he has to do has changed, so from our standpoint he asked me to hold him a wild-card and let's talk in early August."
Another crowd favorite is Isner, who won the tournament in 2011 and 2012. However, he suffered a foot injury during the Miami Open in March and had to withdraw from the French Open. He played at Wimbledon, but lost Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the second round. Kukushkin, ranked No. 58 is also entered in the Winston-Salem Open.
Isner is committed to playing all the hard court tournaments − Atlanta, Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati, minus Winston-Salem − before the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 26.
"For us that's where we look at it and go, 'We know he can't play every tournament, so is he going to skip Canada? Or Washington? Or both?,'" Oakes said. "He's going to need matches."