The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team has extended the safety netting at BB&T Ballpark to its foul poles.
The netting, installed by Salisbury's Sportsfield Specialities, extends down the first-base line past the Herbalife picnic terrace and down the third-base line to the foul pole on the berm, according to a news release from the team.
Before 2020, BB&T Ballpark featured protective netting behind home plate and extending to the ends of the dugouts on the first- and third-base sides. The new netting installations will extend a 40-foot-high net to cover all fixed seats. A 15-foot-high net will protect fans seated on the grass berm on the left-field side of the ballpark.
The improvement to the ballpark was funded by the city of Winston-Salem.
The new netting, called Dyneema Ultra Cross Knotless Netting, has a special green coating, allowing fans to have 95 percent see-through visibility. The same style of netting is used at Yankee Stadium and in other major-league ballparks. The Dyneema netting is also 15 percent stronger than steel and 40 percent stronger than aramid fibers, the Dash says.
“We are focused on providing a safe and fun experience for our fans,” Dash president C.J. Johnson said in a statement. “The improvement and extension of our netting will positively impact our guest’s experience for years to come.”
In July 2019, the Dash’s parent club, the Chicago White Sox, became the first Major League Baseball team to extend protective netting to each foul pole.
