The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic has been postponed until October, the event announced on Thursday.
Originally scheduled to take place in late May, the Cycling Classic has now moved to Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The health and safety of our fans, cyclists, staff and community in whole is our priority," the update said. "Categories and schedules for the October 3rd and 4th weekend will be coming soon as we try to squeeze in as much cycling and music as we can over the weekend."
This year's installment will be the eighth in the history of the event, which takes place around Bailey Park and the Innovation Quarter. Gears & Guitars, an accompanying concert series for the Cycling Class the last four years, has also been moved to the same weekend (Oct. 2 to Oct. 4).
The event features men's and women's criterium races and road races, as well as a Gran Fondo, a community bike ride.
For more information, visit the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic website.
Camino patrons cheer as competitors in the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Women’s UCI Road Race race down Fourth Street.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Competitors in the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Women’s UCI Road Race turn on to Fourth Street.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Competitors in the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Women’s UCI Road Race race down Cherry Street on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Ulises Castillo celebrates after winning the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Men's UCI Road Race.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Men's UCI Road Race begins on Fifth Street.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Cycling fans cheer the lead pack as they enter the final lap of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Men's UCI Road Race.
Andrew Dye/Journal
