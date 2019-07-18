Home runs from Blake Perkins and Dennicher Carrasco secured the lead and the victory as the Wilmington Blue Rocks beat the Winston-Salem Dash, 7-6, Thursday night.
As the second batter of the day, Perkins hit a home run to left center field to give the Blue Rocks an early lead. Winston-Salem's Craig Dedelow responded with a triple in the bottom of the first that led to a run from Tyler Frost.
In the top of the second, Sebastian Rivero hit a line drive to Dedelow, whose throwing error costed two runs. Tate Blackman answered back for the home team with a homer to right center field.
After sacrificing two more runs in the top of the fourth, JJ Muno was able to put a run on the board in the bottom of the sixth for Winston-Salem off a triple by Yeyson Yrizarri.
Perkins hit his second homer of the game and was followed quickly by another by Carrasco to make the score 7-3. To cap off the exciting inning, Jameson Fisher hit a homer to right field that also scored Dedelow.
The Dash were able to keep Wilmington scoreless for two innings and showed momentum in the bottom of the ninth. Steele Walker got on base with a single and advanced to third with a double from Dedelow. Walker scored off a single from Carlos Perez, cutting the lead to one on three base hits and no outs. But a flyout by Fisher and a double play sealed the game.
Winston-Salem (49-43) returns to action tonight to face Wilmington at 7:00 p.m. The game will be a part of the Fireworks Friday stadium event.