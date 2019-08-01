Jeremy Warren led the points chase in the Street Stock Division by 10 points over Jacob Creed before last week's 20-lap race. Warren finished sixth and Creed finished fifth, so Creed was only able to cut into Warren's lead by two points.
Creed's father, David, won his first race last week last week for the first time in five years, but Warren maintained his lead. Warren has 526 points, Jacob Creed has 518 and Billy Gregg is third with 508, David Creed is fourth with 478 and Corey Rose is fifth with 466 with three races remaining.