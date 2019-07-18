The arrests of Amber Lynn Burchette, or Amber Lynn as she's known professionally, and Bradley Newman caught the attention of Bowman Gray fans.
The Journal reported earlier this week that, according to attorney John Barrow, who is representing Burchette, Judge Ted Kazakos of Forsyth District Court said Burchette could race at Bowman Gray after being released from jail Monday.
Even though she's been granted permission to race, it is unknown whether she'll race in either of the twin 20-lap Sportsman Division races this weekend. When asked by the Journal via text message about her plans to race Saturday, Burchette replied, "No comment."
If she does race this weekend or any other weekend the remainder of the season, one thing to watch is how she will be received by the crowd. Before last week, she was ranked the fourth-most popular driver in the Sportsman Division behind John Holleman IV, Michael Adams and Derek Stoltz.
If she chooses not to race this week, she could return next week for the 100-lap Sportsman race, which is one of the premier races of the season for that division. Lynn is ninth in the points standings for the Sportsman title, 148 points behind leader Justin Taylor.