The 100-lap race scheduled for the Sportsman Division is the third and final 100-lap race this season in the division.
The first two races were won by Justin Taylor and Dylan Ward. Taylor's win came on May 25, the night the race was shortened to 96 laps because of rain. Ward's win June 29 is part of a streak of five consecutive weeks in which he was won a race.
Taylor is on top of the points standings with 487 points, and he holds a 21-point lead over second-place Kyle Southern. Tommy Neal is in third place with 444 points, Michael Adams is in fourth place with 442 and Ward is in fifth with 427.