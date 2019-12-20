Reaction to the death of Junior Johnson:
Statement from @NASCAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim France on the passing of motorsports legend Junior Johnson. pic.twitter.com/tgQHoe1wnv— Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) December 20, 2019
North Carolina has lost a giant with the death of NASCAR legend Junior Johnson. I just got off the phone with his wife, Lisa, and our prayers are with her, his children, Robert and Meredith, and the entire family. - RC— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 20, 2019
Every aspiring driver needs to know Junior Johnson’s story. RIP the true soul of NASCAR. Built cars to outrun the law. Then, only legends receive pardons from Presidents. pic.twitter.com/M8fbwthL2U— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) December 21, 2019
Junior Johnson was my dad’s hero. He worked for him from ‘70-‘74. Back to back 10 Win Seasons w @BobbyAllison12— Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) December 20, 2019
Last Great AMERICAN Hero and @NASCAR Legend. Inspiration to me and my family. https://t.co/2cziQLPjKq
Junior Johnson autographed a diecast car for me many years ago. He was not a formally educated man, but his signature was impeccable. It took him 20–30 seconds to sign, because he wanted every autograph to be the best it could be. He was the best.— Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) December 21, 2019
Junior Johnson and his counterparts built the sport we enjoy today. Author Tom Wolfe called Junior “The Last American Hero” in a 1965 essay in Esquire. He was one of a kind with a story that transcends time. He will be missed but never forgotten. https://t.co/GsFhlPJVSk— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) December 20, 2019
Junior Johnson was one hell of racer & smart guy. Intuitive. Innovative. #RIPJuniorJohnson— Sterling Marlin (@SMR_114) December 21, 2019
Statement from @MartinsvilleSwy President Clay Campbell on the passing of Junior Johnson pic.twitter.com/OwZadbjLHo— Martinsville Speedway (@MartinsvilleSwy) December 21, 2019
Racer. Legend. Hero.— Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) December 20, 2019
Rest In Peace, Junior Johnson. pic.twitter.com/3SPVYp86kh
Godspeed Junior Johnson. I am fortunate to have a lot of great memories with Junior. None top the night he headlined the Moonshiners & Revenuers Reunion in 2012. https://t.co/ecr91KCi9y #NASCAR— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) December 20, 2019
Junior Johnson was one of the coolest people who ever lived. Innovator. Bootlegger. Man’s man. American badass of the highest order.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 21, 2019
The Last American Hero.
One of the great pleasures of my career was sitting alongside him @NASCARHall voting days, and listening.
Rest easy, sir. pic.twitter.com/RMKfAoi0Bl
RIP to Junior Johnson, who has died at age 88.— Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 20, 2019
Late @theobserver NASCAR writer Tom Higgins once told me that Junior -- moonshiner, country boy & mechanical genius -- was asked in the '70s if he ever went to the GM engineers for help.
"Naw, but sometimes they come to me," he said.
Heaven just gained a great American patriot. Junior Johnson was one of the finest sportsmen and entrepreneurs I’ve ever known, fiercely competitive, but enormously humble, a true Southern gentleman.@NASCAR @RonaldReagan https://t.co/RWCQypz4G6— Ben C. Sutton, Jr. (@BenSuttonISP) December 20, 2019
From 1965, Tom Wolfe's iconic "The Last American Hero" profile of Junior Johnson for Esquire magazine. #RIP https://t.co/pA79yfHPjZ— Sports Biblio (@sportsbiblio) December 21, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.