Off the ice, fans entering the Annex this season must pass through metal detectors as the city has implemented a safety precaution.

On the ice, the Thunderbirds will have familiar faces such as Bunn, Salak and Stan Vlasov. Bunn says he’s excited about what he’s seen from the newcomers.

“Jiri Pargac and Petr Panacek are also back,” Bunn said, “but I’ve also been impressed by Joe Osaka, who came from the SPHL and Nigel Slade. And our new goalie will be Patrik Polivka, so we’re excited.

"They’ll be household names before long around here.”

