About: Youth basketball league for kindergarten through 12th grade.

Where: Pfafftown.

Status: 5-on-5 August League with tentative registration opening June 10.

Normal dates: Four-week league for third grade through 10th grade.

Making it safe: Wiping down bleachers and cleaning bathrooms and bench areas after every game. Keeping spectators at a minimum in the small gym would also help.

What they're saying: "The reality is basketball might be one of the last things we get back to just because of the closeness of the game in kids guarding one another and all of that. We are hopeful to have our league in August but are just kind of waiting to see how it all plays out. We usually have around 160 kids for our August League, but we’ll have to decide next month if we open registration or not.” – Cole Grogan, president of the WCCC basketball leagues.

– JOHN DELL

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

