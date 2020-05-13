There’s plenty of motivation for Wells Thompson as he attempts to run for 24 hours for the first time in his life. But perhaps his biggest reason for putting himself through it will be for charity and helping people in East Africa have access to cleaner drinking water.
“We take it for granted,” said Thompson, a former Wake Forest soccer star who retired from professional soccer in 2015 after an outstanding career. “But to do this and hopefully raise $50,000 or more is worth whatever pain I might be going through in trying to run for such a long period of time.”
Thompson, 36, is a Winston-Salem native who lives in Raleigh with his wife, Daphne, and their three children. The race will take place Friday and into Saturday afternoon. He’s running for a nonprofit company based in Winston-Salem called Hydrating Humanity. The company helps provide drinking water and hygiene education to the people of Kenya and Tanzania.
While Thompson, who played soccer at Reynolds High School and Forsyth Country Day, is well aware of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected every walk of life, he said it’s important that fund-raisers continue.
“It’s something that needs our attention, and with my competitive nature we thought running for 24 hours would be a good idea,” said Thompson, who since his retiring from soccer has become an avid runner.
Thompson, a 2007 graduate of Wake Forest who is in the school’s hall of fame, has also dabbled in motivational speaking since retiring from pro soccer. He also has his own business at www.wellthompsonsoccer.com where he teaches the game to aspiring players.
Thompson is strong in his faith and says helping the less fortunate is always at the forefront. He had a successful nine-year pro career but since he retired he still had that competitive drive that led him to cross fit, then mixed martial arts until he settled on ultramarathons.
“We hope that others will help with this run because they can get out and run wherever they want and raise money per mile if they so choose,” Thompson said.
Thompson will do his running at Camp Harrison in Boomer, which is about an hour from Winston-Salem. He will start his run on Friday at 4 p.m. and will finish on Saturday afternoon. He hopes to run 100 miles, and because Camp Harrison is a big enough he’ll have several loops he can navigate.
“I think that will help because I won’t be on the same loop over and over,” Thompson said.
He admits that running 24 hours for the first time will be a challenge, but since the pandemic has hit he and his family have been housebound. He's tried to train in his neighborhood as best that he can leading up to Friday's run.
“The bottom line is this is for a good cause and that’s what I’m focusing on,” Thompson said. “We hope that a lot of others will get out on their own and run or bike some miles to help us.”
