Webb Simpson has always been in contention at Sedgefield Country Club since his win in 2011.

The highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 17 in the world, Webb Simpson loves coming to the Wyndham Championship. He won his first PGA Tour tournament here in 2011, and he and his wife, Dowd, named one of their five children Wyndham. The former Wake Forest star has been hot toward the end of the season, and he can make birdies seemingly at will.

