Webb Simpson’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has been like a lot of people cooped up in their homes. It’s a day-to-day type of thing as he waits for news about when the PGA Tour might resume its schedule.
Simpson, a former Wake Forest All-America who lives in Charlotte with his wife, Dowd, and their five children, is getting plenty of time at home to enjoy the family. The Simpsons' oldest is James, who is 9-years-old, and they have four daughters.
“We’ve got them on odd years now with their ages at 9, 7, 5, 3 and 1,” Simpson said as he rattled off their ages. “It’s definitely an experience with the home schooling and all of that, but I’m not going to complain about it.”
Simpson, 34, who won The Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour win in 2011 and later named one his daughters Wyndham, lives near Quail Hollow Golf Club, where he is a member and has been able to play and practice a little bit. He played twice last week, but says that’s about the only time he’s been out and about for any extended time.
“We are staying at home a lot,” Simpson said in reference to Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order that’s been in place.
There hasn’t been much communication between the PGA Tour and the players, according to Simpson, but there have been plenty of reports about possible changes to the schedule. Eight PGA Tour tournaments (including the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow) have been cancelled with three tournaments (The PGA Championship, the Masters and the tour stop in the Dominican Republic) that have been postponed.
According to a report in Golfweek, the Masters could be played in November and the PGA Championship could be moved to Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco. If that happens, it would likely move the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club a week later than originally schedule, according to the story in Golfweek.
Also cancelled on Monday morning was the British Open, which was scheduled July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s. The R&A made the announcement that the 149th Open will be played next year at Royal St. George's.
According to another report in the San Francisco Chronicle the announcement of the PGA Championship's move to August could come from the PGA of America as early as today.
The U.S. Open, which is scheduled for Winged Foot Golf Club outside of New York City in mid-June, could also be moved to later in the summer or even to the fall, according to Golfweek. The location could also change to possibly Pebble Beach or Torrey Pines, according to the report in Golfweek.
The PGA Tour's next scheduled tournament is May 21-24 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, but Simpson said that's too optimistic of a return.
“I really don't think we’ll be back until June or maybe even July,” Simpson said by phone over the weekend.
It was on the drive home from The Players Championship after it was cancelled on March 13 when Simpson said he and Dowd had a long talk about what could happen with a long layoff from golf.
“She just said we can manage and get through it and it was a great talk because we were going into such an unknown,” Simpson said.
Simpson says seeing what’s happening all over the world with the coronavirus and what it's doing is something he and Dowd are aware of. There are a lot more bigger things to worry about than the PGA Tour schedule, and when it will resume.
“We know there’s so much going on and we’ve talked to our kids about what’s going on,” said Simpson, who is a devout Christian. “Dowd and I are strong in our faith and we’ve just kind of been honest about it.... It’s terrible, and we are doing a lot of praying.”
Simpson said this will be the longest break he’s ever had from competitive golf.
“Honestly, I miss competing,” said Simpson, who was having another outstanding season with one victory in Phoenix in early February. “I miss getting nervous on a hole in the heat of the battle and trying to work through it. It’s all those intangibles that make up an athlete is what I miss the most.”
In that win for Simpson he beat Tony Finau in a playoff and it moved Simpson to inside the top 10 in the world rankings, which he hadn’t been since 2012. He’s currently ranked ninth in the world rankings.
Simpson, who is ranked 11th in the Ryder Cup standings, is also making a run on getting on Steve Stricker’s team. There are plenty of questions, however, around how the team might be picked if the competition is played in the fall. There’s been some talk of postponing the Ryder Cup until 2021.
Whenever the PGA Tour does get back to playing, Simpson said he’ll ready.
“That’s my goal,” Simpson said. “The mindset now is to do as much as I can within reason to be ready once we do get cleared to play.”
He has a spacious gym in his house so he’s been sticking to a good routine, but in the mornings he’s been helping with the children with the various on-line schooling.
“The stuff I can do at home such as the gym being at he house will help,” Simpson said. “It’s a massive off-season and way more than we usually take. I want to be ready to go once we do come back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.