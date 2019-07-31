GREENSBORO – Every golfer in the field of the 80th Wyndham Championship has a reason to be at Sedgefield Country Club as the long regular-season comes to an end.
Many are fighting for their PGA Tour cards just outside the magic 125th place on the money list, but near the top of that list others are trying to improve their positions for the FedEx Cup playoffs. For Webb Simpson, the former Wake Forest All-America, he not only comes into Thursday’s first round riding a hot streak he also absolutely loves the place.
He’s a clear-cut favorite after finishing second on Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and is the highest-ranked golfer in the field.
“I don't really feel the pressure anymore,” said the 33-year-old who was born in Raleigh and lives in Charlotte. “I forgot who said it to me, but someone close to me kind of gave me a pep talk back in the day just to be able to use the crowd to your advantage, not in a way of pressure but the fact that they're rooting for you, they want to see you be successful.”
Simpson, who is 13th on the FedEx Cup points list, also is striving to make the President’s Cup team again. He loves playing in the Ryder Cup or the President’s Cup and sits 10th in the standings heading into this week. The top eight are automatic for Tiger Woods’ team so there’s still more work to be done.
Simpson, who won his first PGA Tour tournament in 2011, says he’s talked with Woods about being on the team.
“I thought I was going to move up more and I didn't,” Simpson said about his current standings for the President’s Cup, “and (Woods) told me to play better, so that was funny. I said, ‘fair enough.’”
What Simpson can also accomplish this week is moving up into the top 10 in the Wyndham Rewards, a season-long bonus that goes to the top 10 in points after Sunday’s final round. While only one of the top 10 golfers (Paul Casey) is playing this week there is still time to make up some ground.
Casey, 42, has had great success here in the past could make the biggest jump into fourth with a victory.
“For me, it's a busy part of the year, but I really wanted to come here, whether or not Wyndham Rewards,” Casey said. “I guess with the extra kind of incentive this week for me, I’ll try and move up a couple of spots if I can.”
Another of the big names here is Jordan Spieth, who committed late to the tournament but said on Wednesday he was happy to be back for just the second time in his career. He lost in the playoff to Patrick Reed in 2013 in his only appearance here.
“I was kind of waiting to see how I felt physically, you know, knowing that it could be a six-week stretch,” said Spieth, who is 67th on the FedEx Cup points list. “It was nice, I knew I would be able to go home for a couple days, which I did... I committed last minute, but it was one that this season I've been kind of looking at maybe adding."
Others in the field who have chances to break into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, which is a total of $10 million bonus that is spread around, are Chez Reavie (14th in points), Charles Howell III (17th), Sungjae Im (25th), Hideki Matsuyama (29th), Lucas Glover (30th) and Corey Conners (31st).
Simpson said that it will likely take some time to get those other top 10 golfers here to the Wyndham Championship with the Wyndham Rewards as an incentive.
"I love it,” he said about the bonus. “I hope next year it's an even bigger deal. I know they're talking about how to make it even better. You know, maybe even how to get the guys who are in the top-10, how to get them here to try to move up a spot or two.
“I'm on the outside looking in. I know I've got to play well to jump in there, but it's definitely a great goal of mine.”