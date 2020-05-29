This was supposed to be Bowman Gray Stadium’s 72nd season at the historic quarter-mile track near Winston-Salem State’s campus.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is in jeopardy. While a lot of the regulars at 17,000-seat Bowman Gray Stadium have found races at other short tracks in the state, the most popular short track in our state sits idle.

Staff writer John Dell has been catching up with Bowman Gray drivers through Zoom over the last several weeks talk about what they’ve been doing and how much they miss racing at “The Mad House.” 

Driver

Burt Myers

Residence

Kernersville

Division

Modified

Highlights

10-time winner of the Modified Division point’s championship and four-time defending champion.

Speeding tickets

"I’ve had maybe a half dozen in my life, which isn’t that bad."

Why do you race at Bowman Gray?

"Racing is what we do in our family, and it just meshes with our lifestyle. Our history at the track goes back a long way, and we love racing up there at the stadium. If Bowman Gray wasn’t there, we’d be racing somewhere."

BowmanGray

Modified series driver Burt Myers laughs in the pits prior to the races at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Journal Photo by Andrew Dye) 20190714w_spt_bg

Biggest rival

"Tim Brown."

What do you miss most about not racing at Bowman Gray?

"I think it’s just the racing part of in general because I love everything about it. With us and not being able to race I’ve got a lot of money in my car and it’s just sitting there looking pretty."

