This was supposed to be Bowman Gray Stadium’s 72nd season at the historic quarter-mile track near Winston-Salem State’s campus.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is in jeopardy. While a lot of the regulars at 17,000-seat Bowman Gray Stadium have found races at other short tracks in the state, the most popular short track in our state sits idle.
Staff writer John Dell has been catching up with Bowman Gray drivers through Zoom over the last several weeks talk about what they’ve been doing and how much they miss racing at “The Mad House.”
Driver
Burt Myers
Residence
Kernersville
Division
Modified
Highlights
10-time winner of the Modified Division point’s championship and four-time defending champion.
Speeding tickets
"I’ve had maybe a half dozen in my life, which isn’t that bad."
Why do you race at Bowman Gray?
"Racing is what we do in our family, and it just meshes with our lifestyle. Our history at the track goes back a long way, and we love racing up there at the stadium. If Bowman Gray wasn’t there, we’d be racing somewhere."
Biggest rival
"Tim Brown."
What do you miss most about not racing at Bowman Gray?
"I think it’s just the racing part of in general because I love everything about it. With us and not being able to race I’ve got a lot of money in my car and it’s just sitting there looking pretty."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.