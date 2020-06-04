This was supposed to be Bowman Gray Stadium’s 72nd season at the historic quarter-mile track in downtown Winston-Salem near Winston-Salem State’s campus.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is in jeopardy. While a lot of the regulars at Bowman Gray Stadium have found races at other short tracks in the state, the most popular short track in our state sits idle.
Staff writer John Dell has been catching up with Bowman Gray drivers through Zoom to talk about what they’ve been doing and how much they miss racing at “The Mad House.”
Driver: Tim Brown
Residence: Tobaccoville
Division: Modified
Highlights: Ten-time winner of the Modified Division points championship
Speeding tickets: "I have a lot of them because I drive 200 miles a day commuting to work in Charlotte (as the suspensions manager for Roush Fenway Racing)."
Why do you race at Bowman Gray? "The biggest thing is the adrenaline rush and when Bowman Gray is packed with fans and they get to hollering I can actually hear them over the engine. I like to race for the fans because that’s what it’s all about."
Biggest rival: Burt Myers
What do you miss most about not racing? "I miss the competition the most. All winter we work on the cars or build new ones, and here we are sitting around and not being able to go race so it’s tough right now."
