This was supposed to be Bowman Gray Stadium’s 72nd season at the historic quarter-mile track that sits in downtown Winston-Salem near Winston-Salem State’s campus.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is in jeopardy. While a lot of the regulars at Bowman Gray Stadium have found races at other short tracks in the state, the most popular short track in our state sits idle. The stadium holds around 17,000 and on a good Saturday night in the summer 15,000 fans is the norm.

Staff writer John Dell has been catching up with Bowman Gray drivers through Zoom over the last couple of months to talk about what they’ve been doing and how much they miss racing at “The Mad House.” For a complete Zoom interview go to www.journalnow.com

Driver: Randy Butner

Residence: Pfafftown

Division: Modified

Modified driver Randy Butner (5) qualifies on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Journal Photo by Andrew Dye) 20190428w_spt_bg

Highlight: "Any time you win out at Bowman Gray is a highlight for me. I won the 150-lap big race five or six years ago and that was exciting."

Speeding tickets: "I haven’t had a ticket in over 40 years and I plan to keep that streak going."

Modified Series driver Randy Butner (5) celebrates winning the second 25-lap Modified race on Saturday night, May 27, 2017 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20170528w_spt_bowmangray

Why do you race at Bowman Gray? "When I was younger I took my shot at the big time trying to race in the Busch Series but for every Jeff Gordon that makes it there are 1,000 others who don’t and I was one of them. So after that I just said I’d focus on the smaller tracks and settled in at Bowman Gray."

Biggest rival: "Tim Brown or Burt Myers, but I wouldn’t really call them rivals because I get along pretty well with those guys."

What do you miss most about not racing? "I miss the fans and everybody involved over there at the stadium. Dale (Pinilis) and Gray (Garrison) do a tremendous job over there and they’ve really established something over 70-something years. I’m probably the oldest Modified driver out there at 60-years-old but I love going over there and racing."

