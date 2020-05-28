The announcement of Kelly Curl’s hiring as general manager of the Carolina Thunderbirds didn’t surprise many who have watched the franchise closely over the last three seasons.
Curl, a Greensboro native, is a ‘hockey guy’ and proud of it.
“It’s really kind of surreal what’s happened over the last three and half years,” said Curl, 33, who had been a backup goalie, assistant coach and radio analyst among his many titles the last three seasons.
The three owners of the Thunderbirds, Barry Soskin, Cary Ross and Rich Chaikin, picked Curl among four finalists who were interviewed for the job. What they found out during the search process was Curl’s passion for hockey, his eye for the business aspect of it, as well as his knowledge of the Federal Prospects Hockey League made him a perfect fit.
Soskin, the majority owner, said: “Kelly stood out because he was thinking along the same lines I was…. And I think he fit the bill the best.”
Curl, who started playing hockey when he was about 4-years-old, was heavily involved in all the junior hockey leagues in the Greensboro area for years. After two years of high school at Eastern Guilford, he transferred to The Hill School in Pottstown, Pa. in large part to play hockey there.
He then went on to play hockey at Division III Lebanon Valley (Pa.) College before settling into a job in the family business in Greensboro. But he also stayed close to the game of hockey.
Curl was minding his own business in the summer of 2017 as Wake Forest’s club hockey team co-coach when the Thunderbirds asked him to help out at training camp. Former general manager Scott Brand, who is the general manager of the Columbus River Dragons in Georgia, needed Curl to give them six goalies during training camp.
“So it’s kind of a funny story because than after training camp was over and they made the cuts or whatever, Andre (Niec, who has coached the Thunderbirds all three seasons) said he would see me at practice on Monday,” Curl said. “I was like, wait, what?”
Curl said he hadn’t skated in about six years when the Thunderbirds called him to help during training camp. He got to stake once or twice before hitting the ice with his equipment that had just arrived before training camp started.
“Here I am like 29-years-old and I’m on the ice again for the first time in six years so it kind of happened so fast,” Curl said about how he made the Thunderbirds even though he thought he was just helping them out for a little while.
He ended up playing a lot that first season for the Thunderbirds in 2017-18, but then his role was reduced over the next two seasons. He was also helping with his family’s business as a project manager for Curl Enterprises, a construction company, while continuing to play goalie off and on for the Thunderbirds for the last two seasons.
He was part of the 2018-19 FPHL championship team, and since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down this past season the Thunderbirds are still the defending league champions. He wound up playing in about 20 games last season (including the final game of the season, a 9-3 win when the pandemic cancelled the rest of the season). When he wasn’t in uniform he was either with Niec on the bench as an assistant coach or in the radio booth lending his hockey knowledge to Drew Blevins, who calls the games on WTOB, the team’s flagship radio station.
As for Curl playing again, he didn’t rule it out, but it would have to be in an extreme emergency situation.
“My pads are still sitting here, but I put my (goalie) helmets up pretty high here in my office so I won’t be able to reach them,” Curl joked.
One of Curl’s priorities is re-signing Niec, who has travelled back to the Czeck Republic with his fiance, Karolina Huvarova, for the summer. Niec has indicated he would like to come back but is not under contract yet with the Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds have already signed returning players Jan Salak, Petr Panacek and Jay Kenney for this coming season. Curl realizes the Thunderbirds, who were on their way to possibly repeating as league champs when the season ended, is the top team in the FPHL. Over their first three seasons in the league they are an incredible 106-36 with just 12 losses in the last two seasons.
“We are big proponents of Andre and what he’s done here so we’d love to have him back again,” Curl said about Niec’s who picked up win No. 147 of his coaching career when the season ended in mid-March. “He’s done great work for three years.”
Those 147 wins for Niec tie him with former coach Phil Esposito for most wins in FPHL history.
Curl said a lot of this summer will be about planning for hockey and the pandemic that will likely be lingering into the fall and winter.
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex seats around 3,000, and the Thunderbirds averaged about 2,800 last season.
The pandemic, however, will likely alter how fans watch hockey games this season. There will be more planning and different measures taken to keep fans safe this fall, Curl said.
“We actually have to continue to get dates set and figure out how our season will go,” Curl said about the upcoming season. “It’s going to be different because we don’t know what we can do in the fall with the pandemic and what will be allowed.
“It’s very important for us to stay structured this summer and be ready for anything.”
Curl is excited about continuing to work in the sport that he’s loves. He’s well aware of what hockey fans wants in terms of entertainment.
“I’m excited for what’s ahead,” Curl said. ““For me, right now we have to think about the present. We have to think about how we handle the food for concessions, to how we handle the locker rooms to how we have to think about the safety of the fans. So we have to start getting those plans in place.
“We will try and utilize our space as much as we can so everybody can be safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.