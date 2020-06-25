This was supposed to be Bowman Gray Stadium’s 72nd season at the historic quarter-mile track that sits in downtown Winston-Salem near Winston-Salem State’s campus.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is in jeopardy. While a lot of the regulars at Bowman Gray Stadium have found races at other short tracks in the state, the most popular short track in our state sits idle. The stadium holds around 17,000 and on a good Saturday night in the summer 15,000 fans is the norm.
Staff writer John Dell has been catching up with Bowman Gray drivers through Zoom over the last couple of months to talk about what they’ve been doing and how much they miss racing at “The Mad House.” For a complete Zoom interview go to www.journalnow.com
Driver: Chuck Wall
Residence: Midway
Division: Stadium Stock
Highlight: Won last year’s Stadium Stock division title for the fourth time to become the first in that division to win that many titles.
Speeding tickets: "When I was younger I got a few of them, but I’ve been better the last few years."
Why do you race at Bowman Gray? It’s my hometown and the amount fans that we get to drive in front of with 10,000-plus is awesome. Only the highly-paid professionals in any sport can do that so it’s cool that we can do it because we have great fans and that’s why I do it."
Biggest rivals: "A.J. Sanders and Brandon Brendle, but I still consider them friends as well."
What do you miss most about not racing? "The biggest thing is missing everybody and seeing everybody each week out there at the stadium. I hope it’s going to happen at some point so I’m looking forward to it."
