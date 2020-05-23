ELON — Fans are gathering in the grandstands this afternoon and cars are on the track practicing for the season opener at Ace Speedway.
The lineup of races will be among the first sports events in North Carolina since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown across the globe and in the United States March 11-12.
Follow Journal staff writer John Dell on Twitter and watch for more content tonight from Dell, News & Record staff writer Jeff Mills and Journal photographer Walt Unks.
