Spectators at Ace Speedway claimed their seats early this afternoon, anticipating the 7 p.m. start of season-opening auto races.

ELON — Fans are gathering in the grandstands this afternoon and cars are on the track practicing for the season opener at Ace Speedway.

The lineup of races will be among the first sports events in North Carolina since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown across the globe and in the United States March 11-12. 

