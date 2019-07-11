Wake Forest’s first-round opponent in the Wooden Legacy will be the team that’s geographically closest, as the Deacons will face the College of Charleston.
The Wake Forest-CofC game will be played at 4:30 EST Nov. 28 at the Anaheim Arena. It will be broadcast on ESPNews.
Pairings were announced Thursday afternoon. The winner of the game between Wake Forest and CofC will play the winner of the game between Providence and Long Beach State.
The Cougars are coming off a 24-9 season which featured nonconference wins against Memphis and VCU. In the past three seasons, CofC holds a combined 75-27 record. The Deacons are 41-54 in that span.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the Wooden Legacy this season,” Coach Danny Manning of Wake Forest said through a news release. “It is an event that our program has won in the past and this year’s tournament will be a good early season test for our squad. We have a challenging first round game against a very good Charleston team that has won 20 games the last three seasons.”
The Wooden Legacy was formed in June 2013 when the John R. Wooden Classic was merged with the Anaheim Classic, which was an eight-school event played from 2007-12.
The Deacons won the 2008 edition of the tournament when it was known as the 76 Classic.
The other first-round games of the tournament will be Central Florida vs. Penn and Arizona vs. Pepperdine. Semifinals of the Wooden Legacy will be played Nov. 29, and the last day of the event will be Dec. 1.