Wake Forest men’s soccer team defeats Creighton 1-0
Wake Forest got a goal from freshman Calvin Harris in the 76th minute to beat Creighton 1-0 in front of 2,000 at Spry Stadium on Sunday night.
Machop Chol dug out a ball deep and shoveled a crossing pass onto the foot of Harris who put the shot past goalie Paul Kruse.
The Deacons improved to 2-0 on the season while the Blue Jays fell to 0-1-1. The Blue Jays were coming off a 2-2 tie against sixth-ranked North Carolina on Friday night in Chapel Hill.
Goalie Andrew Pannenberg earned the shutout and was not credited with a save. The Blue Jays had just six shots on goal and the Deacons had 13 as they controlled play most of the way.
The Deacons also welcomed back Coach Bobby Muuss, who was suspended for their 2-1 win over Central Florida because of a red card he got in last season’s 1-0 loss to Akron in the NCAA Tournament. It was Muuss’ 75th win in his fifth season at Wake Forest.
The Deacons will play Dartmouth on Friday at Spry Stadium at 7 p.m.
Wake Forest women’s soccer earns 3-0 victory over Charlotte
Visiting Wake Forest’s women’s soccer team scored three second-half goals in a 3-0 win over Charlotte on Sunday night.
Madison Hammond scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute, and Abby McNamara scored on unassisted goal in the 61st minute for a 2-0 lead.
The Deacons added to their lead when Giovanna DeMarco scored with an assist going to Lauren Tangney.
Goalies Meghan Kennedy and Mac Carmichael combined on the shutout.
The Deacons improved to 4-0 overall and the 49ers fell to 2-1.
The Deacons will play Thursday at Spry Stadium at 7 p.m. against VCU.
Wake Forest field hockey loses
In its second top-10 game of the season, 10th-ranked Wake Forest (0-2) lost 3-0 to No. 7 Michigan (1-1) in the final game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Sunday.
The Wolverines started the offensive charge early, scoring their first goal at the five-minute mark off a penalty corner. Meg Dowthwaite notched her second penalty corner goal of the game in the second quarter as Michigan controlled a 2-0 lead heading into the half.
Out of the break, Michigan added to its lead with a goal that deflected off Wake goalie Isla Bint. Freshman Nat Friedman recorded Wake’s first shot on goal of the game in the fourth quarter, but the save was made by keeper Anna Spieker to keep the Deacs off the board.
App State field hockey wins 1-0
Senior goalie Rachel Gaines‘ had seven saves to help Appalachian State’s field hockey team complete a weekend sweep with a 1-0 win at Georgetown on Sunday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (2-0) recorded shutouts in two-straight games for the first time since 2017. App State shut out three-straight opponents in October 2017, blanking Central Michigan twice and Saint Louis once during the streak.
Appalachian also bested the Hoyas (1-1) for the first time since a 5-4 triumph in Boone in 2014. App State’s 3-0 win over Towson on Friday was its third-straight season with a win in the season opener.
