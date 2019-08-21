Jeremiah Gray is stepping away from football and has left Wake Forest.
The freshman cornerback from Charlotte announced that Wednesday night, a day after completing fall camp with the Deacons. Gray stepped away from the team on his own terms, and detailed the decision in a Twitter post.
“I have decided to step away from the game of football. This is without a doubt the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” Gray wrote in the post. “… I feel like I am being called to pursue other things in life. Wake Forest is a special place, and I wish nothing but the best for the deacs moving forward! Thank you to Coach (Dave) Clawson and the rest of the program for giving me the opportunity.
“I also want to bring light to the integrity of the coaches in this situation, it is truly impressive, and appreciated.”
Gray enrolled in the summer as a three-star recruit, per 247sports.com, and had size that made an intriguing prospect at 6-1, 220 pounds.
He is not enrolled at Wake Forest for the fall semester.